Chippewa Falls boy to waive hearing in Lily Peters’s death

Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.(weau)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

The boy’s attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there’s enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon.

The boy, identified in court documents only as C.T.P.-B, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in a juvenile detention center on $1 million cash bond. Anyone who is at least 10 years old and is accused of first- or second-degree homicide is considered an adult in Wisconsin’s court system.

Lily Peters
Lily Peters(Chippewa Falls Police Dept.)

Iliana Peters, who was known as Lily, disappeared the night of April 24 as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls, according to the criminal complaint. Searchers found her body the next morning.

The boy told investigators that he was riding his hoverboard alongside Lily on a trail and he intended to sexually assault and kill her, according to the complaint. He told investigators that after he persuaded her to leave the trail, he punched her, hit her with a heavy stick and strangled her until she died, then sexually assaulted her body, according to the complaint.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
PHMDC waiting for state health officials’ approval for COVID-19 booster targeting variant strains
UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health nurses to warn their strike is coming
Parker High School welcomes freshman for orientation ahead of the district's first day on Friday.
Freshman arrive at Parker High ahead of Janesville’s first day of school
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified