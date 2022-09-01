Collin Wilder’s keys to a successful Badger football season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Wilder was a big factor in the success Wisconsin’s defense saw last season, which led the nation in total defense and rushing defense.

Now Wilder isn’t playing college football for the first time in six years, and brought his expertise to the NBC15 studio to give his insight into the upcoming season.

Had to bring in my fellow Texan to talk all things #Badger football!



Stayed tuned for something fun coming this week 👀 https://t.co/sItSo36Mef — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) August 29, 2022

Wilder joined NBC15 Sports Reporter Leah Doherty to break down his keys to success for the Badgers this season.

Wilder said the first thing the Badgers need to do in order to be successful, is find their identity.

“For us last year, I don’t think we found our identity until the third or fourth week of the season,” Wilder said. “The quicker you find it the quicker you can find what style of play you’re going to have in order to be successful.”

Wilder’s second key was leadership.

“Nick Herbig he’s a great player, he’s the face of the defense,” Wilder said. “Keeanu Benton same thing is a great player. Another one is John Torchio, him being in the rotation with me and Scott Nelson last year I think he learned a lot.”

On the offense, Wilder highlighted wide receiver Chimere Dike and quarterback Graham Mertz as key leaders.

“Dike is at this point a veteran, and your quarterback has to become a leader,” Wilder said. “Graham Mertz I think his leadership will be pivotal this season.”

Wilder’s third and final key was finish.

In two of the Badgers’ four losses last season, they were tied headed into the fourth quarter.

“Finishing plays, drives and quarters, if that becomes a habit every game and every play, this team can be as good as they want to be,” Wilder said.

Wisconsin opens up the season at home on September 3 against Illinois State.

