Dane Co. Sheriff in photo with child sex offender; election opponent says Barrett needs to apologize

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the November general election just a little more than two months away, new allegations against Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett surface.

Barret’s opponent, Anthony Hamilton, a detective at the Sheriff’s Office, called the media to a press conference on Wednesday showing pictures of the Sheriff with a registered sex offender who was wanted at the time of the campaign event. Sheriff Barrett’s campaign spokesperson Sachin Chheda says at the time the photo was taken, Barrett didn’t know the man’s background or that he was wanted.

“There’s no excuse for the so-called law enforcement leaded to be hanging out with a felon who the police are actively looking to arrest,” Hamilton said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Sheriff Barrett has his picture taken with dozens of people every week as he’s out and about in the community,” said Sachin Chheda, a spokesperson for Barrett’s campaign. “It’s clear that this particular individual tries really hard to get his picture taken with politicians all the time.”

NBC15 Investigates looked at the man in question’s social media where it seems the man frequents Democratic political events, often posing with politicians. Four photos of him posing with Governor Tony Evers were posted to the man’s Facebook page in the past three months.

Hamilton says the picture taken is just the first issue. He alleges four days after the picture was taken, the man was arrested. He then claimed that the day of the arrest, Sheriff Barrett made a call to the Department of Corrections to influence charging decisions.

“I don’t do background check on everyone who shows up at a campaign event, I can’t, that’s impossible. But, I also wouldn’t try to influence a criminal charge on someone that I had just been hanging out with a few days prior,” said Hamilton.

Barrett’s campaign spokesperson disputes that claim and says Hamilton’s timeline is wrong. He says the Sheriff did call the DOC, but Hamilton is wrong about the nature of the call. The Barrett campaign says they are going through the open records process to prove Hamilton’s timeline is off, and they’re getting more information on the specific call.

