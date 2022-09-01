Madison community reflects on National Overdose Awareness day

Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison community recognized National Overdose Awareness Day in Olbrich Park Wednesday.

People grieved, reflected, and created personal signs serving as a tribute to the loved ones they’ve lost.

“We just wanted the community to know that we’re here for them,” peer specialist program supervisor for Safe Communities, Kristina Vaccaro, said. “I’m a part of that community. I have been impacted. I’m a person of long-term recovery from opioids and we have lost so many of our community members.”

According to Public Health Madison Dane County, the number of people who died of a drug overdose between 2018 and 2020 was 43% higher than the number of people who died between 2014 and 2016.

Skye Boughman, Arc Outpatient Services clinical supervisor, said more needs to be done to address the number of fatal overdoses in the area.

“I’ve been in this field for 18, almost 20 years now, in between those… we’ve been making incremental steps the whole time and we have the highest number of fatal overdoses ever,” Boughman said.

Michelle Kullman, who lost her son to an accidental fentanyl overdose last November, urges anyone who is thinking about doing drugs to think again.

“I just want kids to know it is so not worth it,” Kullman said. “Whatever short term pleasure you can get from trying that drug, it is not worth the pain that it will cause down the road.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Sunny and Warmer Today
Former UW safety Collin Wilder joins NBC15 Sports Reporter Leah Doherty to preview the upcoming...
Collin Wilder’s keys to a successful Badger football season
Collin Wilder’s keys to a successful Badger football season
Collin Wilder’s keys to a successful Badger football season
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
Name released of alleged intruder killed during break-in