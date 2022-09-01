Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man whose body was recovered from Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago.

He was identified as Layne Hailu, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the 22-year-old man had drowned.

The UW Police Department previously reported a passerby had spotted Hailu’s body on Aug. 19 floating face down in the lake.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, which was behind the UW Memorial Union around 6 a.m. A dive team located Hailu’s body and brought him to shore.

Investigators said at the time that they did not suspect foul play in Hailu’s death.

It remains under investigation by UWPD and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

