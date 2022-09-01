Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man whose body was recovered from Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago.

He was identified as Layne Hailu, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the 22-year-old man had drowned.

The UW Police Department previously reported a passerby had spotted Hailu’s body on Aug. 19 floating face down in the lake.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, which was behind the UW Memorial Union around 6 a.m. A dive team located Hailu’s body and brought him to shore.

Investigators said at the time that they did not suspect foul play in Hailu’s death.

It remains under investigation by UWPD and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline
MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop
Parker High School Principal Chris Laue
Parker High School Chris Laue
The School District of Janesville’s new Superintendent, Mark Holzman, said the focus now is to...
Park High School Mark Holzman