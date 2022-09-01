Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop on a Beltline exit took a dangerous turn early Wednesday morning when a Madison Police Dept. cruiser was struck by another passing driver.

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. after an officer spotted someone allegedly going nearly 80 mph along the Beltline, where speeds are capped at 55 mph. The speeding vehicle pulled over on the exit ramp to Seminole Hwy, in southern Madison.

While the officer and that vehicle were stopped, another driver exited toward Seminole and collided with the MPD cruiser, damaging its driver’s side mirror, MPD reported. This second driver was located and cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The first driver who had been originally pulled over for going almost 25 miles per hour over the speed limit was given a speeding ticket, it noted.

In its incident report, MPD reminded drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles and first responders alongside the road, for everyone’s safety.

