MMSD Superintendent greets area families ahead of first day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Superintendent for Madison Metropolitan School District Carlton Jenkins accompanied area students and their families to the first day of classes.

Jenkins started his day at Leopold Elementary School and later visited Olson Elementary School where he interacted with students, parents, grandparents, and other family members.

After an isolating 29 months, Jenkins said he and his fellow educators are looking forward to an in-person semester, which allows for more personal connections to be made.

“And our teaching staff came in this morning, if you could just see the energy in their eyes, and we can now make these personal connections again,” he said. “That’s what’s happening here today. The power of us just being able to make connections, that’s what we’re feeling, the excitement is in the air.”

President at Leopold Elementary Larry Love said his goal is ensuring students and their families have a great first schooling experience.

“I think one of the biggest things we’re excited for is being able to engage as a community without so many of those restrictions of ‘oh you have to stay so far apart,’ or smaller pods and things like that, I think that has really had an impact on how our students have been able to experience school and be able to interact and enjoy their peers and that socialization piece,” Love said.

MMSD students in 4K, kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th grade began Thursday morning. The rest of the grades will join the students Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.