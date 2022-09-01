Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90.

The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, Kripps, 61, was headed south on I-39/90E around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.

He tried to make the turn onto the exit ramp and was thrown from the motorcycle, authorities said. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation by the medical examiner’s office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.