Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90.

The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, Kripps, 61, was headed south on I-39/90E around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.

He tried to make the turn onto the exit ramp and was thrown from the motorcycle, authorities said. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation by the medical examiner’s office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop
Parker High School Principal Chris Laue
Parker High School Chris Laue
The School District of Janesville’s new Superintendent, Mark Holzman, said the focus now is to...
Park High School Mark Holzman