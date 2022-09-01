New Rock Co. Historical Society exhibit highlights Janesville General Motors plant

The Rock County Historical Society officially opened their new Legacies Exhibit Wednesday.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society officially opened their new Legacies Exhibit Wednesday, which pays tribute to the Janesville General Motors Assembly Plant.

The new exhibit features employees’ stories, artifacts, and the 100 millionth vehicle built by GM, a 1967 Chevrolet Caprice Custom Coupe.

Executive Director for the Rock Co. Historical Society Timothy Maahs said the the exhibit is an emotional one, especially for those with a personal connection the plant.

“It’s so personal, right? Like if you go through it, it’s really not celebrating General Motors at all it is about the people, so which makes it very very rich in emotion and I think that’s been really meaningful for us, for those of us who did not have a relative or didn’t work in the plant ourselves,” Maahs said.

The Legacies Exhibit will be open now through September, 2023. Hours can be found here.

