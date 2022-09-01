One City Schools welcomes students back to class

Students at One City Schools head back to the classroom on Thursday
Students at One City Schools head back to the classroom on Thursday
By Tim Elliott
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One City Schools in Monona welcomed back students to class on Thursday. There was a party-like atmosphere just outside the school on Monona Drive. DJ Ace was playing music and UW Badger athletes were giving high gives as the kids walked up to the newly renovated building.

“I am feeling a little nervous for the kids,” said Sean Mochal, the father of twin boys who are going into first grade. “They didn’t really seem to remember when they woke up that it was the first day of school,”

One City has pre-school through high school students. They just added grades 5th and 6th as well as 9th and 10th this school year.

“When I woke up, I felt like I had butterflies in my stomach,” said new 4th grader Egypt Hunt. “I’m feeling nervous and a little weirded out because there’s new kids coming in and new teachers,”

This is One City’s second year in the former WPS building just off Monona Drive. Mochal says as a parent, you do your best to prepare your children for the transition from summertime to school.

“Backpacks were packed, the clothes were set out last night. But the school really provides almost all of what they need in terms of supplies and all that, so it’s really nice that way,” he said. “We just get them emotionally prepared and tell them they have been here before and they are going to have a great day,”

For Hunt, she couldn’t wait to get back in the classroom.

“I wanted to go to school to see all my friends again and the teachers that I love,” she said. “I love to learn and math is my favorite subject,”

