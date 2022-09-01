One person taken to hospital after Monroe crash

ambulance.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Monroe, police reported.

Monroe Police Department officers responded around 9:50 a.m. for the crash at 25th Avenue and 9th Street.

Investigators determined that a 39-year-old Blanchardville woman was driving eastbound on the 2400 block of 9th Street when she stopped at a stop sign on 25th Avenue.

The woman then drove into the intersection and collided with a 68-year-old Monroe woman’s vehicle, who was driving northbound on the 900 block of 25th Avenue.

Green County EMS gave medical attention to both individuals and then the Blanchardville woman was taken to a hospital.

Authorities cited the Blanchardville woman for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Both vehicles were damaged and were towed from the scene, the police department added.

