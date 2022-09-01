Prosecutors charge man with fraud, ID theft in ballot case

Prosecutors have charged a Union Grove man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot with four felonies
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin absentee ballot
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Union Grove man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the name of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and several other people in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.

The state Department of Justice charged 78-year-old Harry Wait with two felony counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. He would face up to 13 years in prison if convicted on all four counts.

Wait told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview that he wasn't surprised he was charged.

“You got to expect to pay some costs sometimes when you are trying to work for the public good,” he said. “You can't always stay in the safe zone.”

Wait told the AP in July that he visited the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website and ordered absentee ballots in the name of Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and several other people by entering their personal information. He said he asked that the ballots be delivered to his home.

