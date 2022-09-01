Schabusiness plans to argue insanity in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing...
Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- at a pretrial hearing on Thursday.

Taylor Schabusiness was scheduled to have a jury trial in October but the judge pushed that back after Schabusiness’s plea. A status conference will be held October 3.

A Brown County judge found Schabusiness competent to face trial after hearing from two forensic psychologists for the defense and prosecution, who painted very different pictures of the defendant. Schabusiness has the right to argue she wasn’t able to tell right from wrong at the time the crime was committed.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion in his mother’s home in February after removing her electronic monitoring device she was ordered to wear after another crime. Schabusiness told investigators she and Thyrion were doing drugs then had sex. She “blacked out” and began strangling him with a choker leash. Police found a grisly scene when they were called to the house on February 23, finding body parts in the home and in Schabusiness’s van.

Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

