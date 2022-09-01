Sun Prairie residents, workers can get free Hyundai steering wheel locks

FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a new car at dealership in Kirkland, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free steering wheel locks are being given out by the Sun Prairie Police Department for owners of certain Hyundai models.

Hyundai drivers can visit the downtown Sun Prairie Police Department location at 300 East Main Street to pick up the locks 24 hours a day, while supplies last.

Sun Prairie PD noted that the locks will be available only to Hyundai owners who have models without an engine immobilizer. If you’re wondering if that applies to you, the agency explained that Hyundai cars that are key start typically do not have an engine immobilizer. Drivers can also check with their Hyundai dealership to verify that the model they own does not have an engine immobilizer.

Motorists must have a proof of ownership and be a Sun Prairie resident or work for the city in order to pick up a lock. Those interested can pick one up in the police department lobby, make a request for one and have an officer give one out to them.

Sun Prairie PD noted that it has seen an increase in vehicle thefts among Hyundai and Kia models, much like many other law enforcement agencies across the country. Officers detailed that vehicles targeted have had windows broken, steering columns damaged and started by means other than a key.

Hyundai Motor America has worked with law enforcement agencies across the country, including Sun Prairie PD, to offer ways to prevent these thefts.

