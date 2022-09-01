Sunny and Warmer Today

Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A Warm Day Today
  • Turning More Humid
  • A Few Weekend Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure will continue to dominate the weather around here for another couple of days. Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected for both today and Friday. Highs today will reach the middle and upper 80s with highs tomorrow in the middle 80s. Some low-level moisture will begin to stream back into the region resulting in an increase in humidity.

A cold front will move toward us on Friday and could trigger a few isolated showers/storms in the late evening. A isolated showers will be possible during the day Saturday as well. Temperatures will cooler behind the front with highs expected in the middle and upper 70s.

More sunshine and seasonable temperatures are forecast for the beginning of next week.

