UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 12-year-old on a bicycle was killed after a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Wausau.

Wausau Police say the vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Wausau resident. The vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street. The bicyclist was headed west down a hill on the north sidewalk on the 1000 block of Forest Street. As the vehicle continued north through the intersection of Forest Street, the bicyclist entered the road and struck the middle of the vehicle.

Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets

The person on the bicycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly after. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The crash remains under investigation. Wausau Police say no citations have been issued and no arrest was made. No other details will be released at this time.

