Wisconsin DHS offering free at home COVID-19 tests

At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.
At-home COVID test kits mailed out by the federal government.(Lowell Rose)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials launched a website where Wisconsin residents can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits before other resources quit doing so on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services opened their Say Yes! To COVID Test website on Thursday.

People can enter their zip code, name and address to order five free antigen tests that will be delivered to their door in one to two weeks. Once an order is placed, people can track the package through their cell phones.

The federal government’s website will stop providing free tests for people on Friday due to a lack of funding.

“This program had been in development long before last week’s announcement from the federal government that their program would be ending,” DHS communications specialist Elizabeth Goodsitt said.

Funding for DHS’ website comes from the American Rescue Plan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

MMSD Superintendent greets area families ahead of first day
MMSD Superintendent greets area families ahead of first day
Badger Game Day: What you need to know before heading out
ambulance.
One person taken to hospital after Monroe crash
Wisconsin Union hosts welcome activities for badgers ahead of semester