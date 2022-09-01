Wisconsin DHS offering free at home COVID-19 tests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials launched a website where Wisconsin residents can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits before other resources quit doing so on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services opened their Say Yes! To COVID Test website on Thursday.

People can enter their zip code, name and address to order five free antigen tests that will be delivered to their door in one to two weeks. Once an order is placed, people can track the package through their cell phones.

The federal government’s website will stop providing free tests for people on Friday due to a lack of funding.

“This program had been in development long before last week’s announcement from the federal government that their program would be ending,” DHS communications specialist Elizabeth Goodsitt said.

Funding for DHS’ website comes from the American Rescue Plan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.