Wisconsin Union hosts welcome activities for badgers ahead of semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is welcoming current and incoming badgers with open arms ahead of the start of the semester.

The UW Union is hosting a variety of welcome activities leading up to the beginning of classes. Festivities started on Thursday, with welcome week trivia during the day and a dance party beginning at 8 p.m. at the Memorial Union Terrace.

Incoming freshman Klara Muller is from Los Angeles and says while adjusting to Wisconsin has been a process, she is very happy to be here.

“It has everything that I could’ve imagined with a big school, it has the best people, I’ve met amazing people, so overall amazing so far,” Muller said. “Right when I came on campus, I was like I love it here.”

The welcome festivities will continue Friday with a tailgate on Saturday and the annual Sunburst Festival schedule for Sunday. The anticipated schedule can be found here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/special-events/welcome-back-students/.

