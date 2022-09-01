Woman rescued from Janesville river

water rescue generic
water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews in Janesville rescued a woman who was found stranded in the Rock River on Thursday afternoon, clinging to a safety cable, the fire department reported.

According to its report, she was clutching a cable that spanned the river underneath the Centerway Bridge around 1:40 p.m. when firefighters and police officers arrived.

The officers dropped a rope so she could stay in-place while firefighters got a life jacket to her. A rescue team then took a boat to pull the 63-year-old woman out of the water and take her to an awaiting ambulance.

She had suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment.

The fire department did not indicate how the woman ended up in the water.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Wisconsin absentee ballot
Prosecutors charge man with fraud, ID theft in ballot case
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Sun Prairie residents, workers can get free Hyundai steering wheel locks
Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing...
Schabusiness plans to argue insanity in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial
The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
PHMDC waiting for state health officials’ approval for COVID-19 booster targeting variant strains