Woman rescued from Janesville river

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews in Janesville rescued a woman who was found stranded in the Rock River on Thursday afternoon, clinging to a safety cable, the fire department reported.

According to its report, she was clutching a cable that spanned the river underneath the Centerway Bridge around 1:40 p.m. when firefighters and police officers arrived.

The officers dropped a rope so she could stay in-place while firefighters got a life jacket to her. A rescue team then took a boat to pull the 63-year-old woman out of the water and take her to an awaiting ambulance.

She had suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment.

The fire department did not indicate how the woman ended up in the water.

