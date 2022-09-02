1 arrested after explosion at Juneau Co. bar

(WKYT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody after firefighters respond early Thursday morning to an explosion at a bar in Juneau Co.

According to the Lyndon Station Police Dept., firefighters were alerted around 1:20 a.m. to a fire and explosion at Beagles Bar. After they got the fire under control, investigators took over the scene after determined the cause of the explosion was suspicious.

The police department did not indicate what may have caused the explosion. Additionally, while someone was arrested in connection with the incident, LSPD’s statement did not say what counts he was booked on.

Its investigation is still ongoing, the police department continued. The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office as well as state and federal law enforcement agencies.

