137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded.

With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 youngsters facing underage alcohol consumption and/or false identification citations, according to numbers provided by the Madison Police Department.

And, more citations are likely, MPD added.

The MPD statement did not include the name of the bar in question. It explained investigators are still trying to determine its role in the number of underage people who were drinking at the time.

Its Central District Police Team had teamed up with UW Police Department to conduct the operation, which MPD described as proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown areas. The MPD statement noted that officers had stopped at multiple bars that night.

In addition to enforcing age limits on drinking the “proactive enforcement” offers training to bar and taverns for how they can safely serve alcohol.

Any establishment wanting the training is asked to call the Central District at 608-261-9694.

