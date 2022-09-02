137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)(KOSA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded.

With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 youngsters facing underage alcohol consumption and/or false identification citations, according to numbers provided by the Madison Police Department.

And, more citations are likely, MPD added.

The MPD statement did not include the name of the bar in question. It explained investigators are still trying to determine its role in the number of underage people who were drinking at the time.

Its Central District Police Team had teamed up with UW Police Department to conduct the operation, which MPD described as proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown areas. The MPD statement noted that officers had stopped at multiple bars that night.

In addition to enforcing age limits on drinking the “proactive enforcement” offers training to bar and taverns for how they can safely serve alcohol.

Any establishment wanting the training is asked to call the Central District at 608-261-9694.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

Latest News

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
West Nile virus found in two Wisconsin animals
(FILE)
Firefighters battle ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home
Extended Forecast
A Few Showers Saturday
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing...
Climate change brewing trouble in the beer industry