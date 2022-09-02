Badgers O-Line Sign NIL Deal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You could say the Badgers offensive lineman are a little fired up to get the season started.

“Dude, I’m super fired up. Man, I feel like the fall camp was tough, but it’s come down to an end” said Riley Mahlman who plays Offensive Tackle for the University of Wisconsin.

“We’re all excited. We’ve been going through camp. We started in early August. We’ve had a lot of practices under our belt, we’re ready to get rolling” added Badgers Center Joe Tippmann.

You could also say that they’re fired up for another reason. You see ten of the Badgers offensive linemen have signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with Sprecher Root Beers and Craft Sodas.

“There’s really no single offensive lineman that gets all the glory” said Mehlman.

“We’ve actually ben talking back and forth trying to get it done.” added Tippmann.

The Badgers open up their season on September 3rd against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium.

