Badgers O-Line Sign NIL Deal

Ten Offensive Linemen from UW have a deal with Sprecher
You could say the Badgers offensive lineman are a little fired up to get the season started.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You could say the Badgers offensive lineman are a little fired up to get the season started.

“Dude, I’m super fired up. Man, I feel like the fall camp was tough, but it’s come down to an end” said Riley Mahlman who plays Offensive Tackle for the University of Wisconsin.

“We’re all excited. We’ve been going through camp. We started in early August. We’ve had a lot of practices under our belt, we’re ready to get rolling” added Badgers Center Joe Tippmann.

You could also say that they’re fired up for another reason. You see ten of the Badgers offensive linemen have signed a Name, Image, and Likeness deal with Sprecher Root Beers and Craft Sodas.

“There’s really no single offensive lineman that gets all the glory” said Mehlman.

“We’ve actually ben talking back and forth trying to get it done.”  added Tippmann.

The Badgers open up their season on September 3rd against Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

Former UW safety Collin Wilder joins NBC15 Sports Reporter Leah Doherty to preview the upcoming...
Collin Wilder’s keys to a successful Badger football season
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf (2) avoids the tackle of Rutgers defensive lineman...
Wolf’s injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin’s quarterback depth
FILE - Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa...
Pride of Hawaii: Herbig ready to lead Wisconsin’s defense
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
Badgers picked to win Big Ten West