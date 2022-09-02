Beloit man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

Eshawn Reed, 40, pleaded guilty to the charges and will serve nine years in prison.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson said during sentencing Thursday that the crimes were very serious.

“Judge Peterson noted Reed’s long, unrelenting history of crime which included a prior federal conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon,” the DOJ stated.

The charges against Reed stem back to three dates in April, July and August of 2021, when Janesville Police Department officers bought crack cocaine from Reed through a confidential informant.

Police planned to arrest Reed on Aug. 10, 2021, and search his home in Janesville. Beloit Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop while Reed was driving, but said that he sped away. Officers took him into custody later after finding him walking away from his vehicle.

Police found several items after searching his vehicle, including a loaded Ruger 57 handgun, an additional loaded magazine and a bag containing 25 grams of crack cocaine sitting on top of a stack of $4,380 in cash. They also found over $15,000 more in cash and over 1,000 grams of marijuana.

A search of Reed’s residence also resulted in police finding drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A bag found in a ditch the day after the search that authorities believed was thrown from his vehicle after the traffic stop also contained more than 670 grams of powdered cocaine and over 60 grams of crack cocaine.

Reed allegedly admitted to having guns, drugs and cash in his vehicle during an interview with law enforcement. He also said that the crack cocaine was found prepackaged for sale so he would be ready if someone was to call him, the DOJ said.

The DOJ added that Reed was not supposed to have a firearm due to multiple prior felony convictions.

