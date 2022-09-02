Cherry Starr makes her last trip to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday night during the Packers Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Cherry Starr, the widow of legendary Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr, said it would be her final trip to Green Bay.

Alan Loux, the president of Rawhide Youth Services, which was founded in part by Bart and Cherry Starr, says the 88-year-old said it’s due to her age, health issues, and the trips themselves to Green Bay from her home in Birmingham, Alabama.

Before the induction, she visited Rawhide, where she got to see the new Starr Youth Home which was built since her last visit.

“It was a very emotional day for all of us, knowing that she was proud of what was going on at Rawhide, for something that she and Bart started 57 years ago. And you could just see she was beaming from ear to ear, and she went through the homes and she went through Starr Academy, our school, and talked and hugged the boys and the staff, and it was just pure joy but also emotional,” Loux described.

Starr did say while she won’t be coming up to Wisconsin, her son, Bart Jr., remains actively engaged and is planning trips this fall to visit the Rawhide campus.

