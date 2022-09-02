A Few Showers Saturday

The rest of the holiday weekend looks good
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Becoming Mostly Sunny and Warm Today
  • A Few Showers Early in the Weekend
  • Sunshine Sunday and Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure will be drifting away from us today and a cold front will approach from the northwest. For today, we will start off with a few clouds and light showers mainly west of Madison. Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm and you’ll feel some humidity today as well. Highs are expected in the middle 80s.

A cold front will move toward us tonight and could trigger a few isolated showers/storms during the late evening. A few scattered showers will be possible during the day Saturday as well. Temperatures will cooler behind the front with highs expected in the lower and middle 70s.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are forecast for the beginning of next week. Highs are expected to return to the 80s.

