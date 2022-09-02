Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dame home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported.

They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly spotting the smoke and flames, its statement recounted. Fire crews found “extreme high heat” as they launched an aggressive attack to get the fire under control.

In all, crews from eight fire departments responded to assist Beaver Dam firefighters.

Firefighters also searched the house and were able to confirm no one was inside the home at the time. After the fire was extinguished, they stayed on scene for overhaul and salvage purposes, the fire department added.

Its statement did not include what caused the fire, indicating that was still under investigation.

