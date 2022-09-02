Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dame home

(FILE)
(FILE)(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported.

They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly spotting the smoke and flames, its statement recounted. Fire crews found “extreme high heat” as they launched an aggressive attack to get the fire under control.

In all, crews from eight fire departments responded to assist Beaver Dam firefighters.

Firefighters also searched the house and were able to confirm no one was inside the home at the time. After the fire was extinguished, they stayed on scene for overhaul and salvage purposes, the fire department added.

Its statement did not include what caused the fire, indicating that was still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Woody Knox is restoring a farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

Latest News

Extended Forecast
A Few Showers Saturday
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing...
Climate change brewing trouble in the beer industry
MMSD first day of school
Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school
UW-Platteville celebrates grand opening of engineering building
UW-Platteville celebrates grand opening of engineering building