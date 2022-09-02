Gov. Evers declares September “Preparedness Month”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Disasters can happen at anytime, anywhere.

To encourage people across the state to be prepared, Governor Tony Evers declared September “Preparedness Month” in Wisconsin.

Officials said it’s very important to be weather aware.

“You know, paying attention to the local forecast, whether that be through local media or through the National Weather Service. But having an idea of what the weather is looking like for the day ahead, so that you can adjust your plans if you need to,” Wisconsin Emergency Management spokesperson Andrew Beckett said.

For more information about emergency kits or how to be prepared for emergencies, you can visit the Emergency Management website here.

