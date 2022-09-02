Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Phenomenal, amazing and vibrant.

Madison Metropolitan School District associate superintendent Dr. Anu Ebee used these three words to describe the first day of school.

“Awesome energy in the schools from our scholars and the adults,” Ebee said. “It’s been vibrant and a lot of focus on community.”

Leopold Elementary School held a block party event following the first day of classes. Students, teachers and parents celebrated the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

While students enjoyed the special day, concerns still loom regarding district-wide teacher shortages.

Less than two weeks ago, MMSD was short 135 teachers.

“We do have a teacher shortage,” MMSD associate superintendent Angie Hicks said. “But we do have plans in place to support scholars regardless of if we have a teacher that is assigned permanently or whether it is a substitute teacher. So, that will be one of the main priorities to ensure we keep schools open, we keep scholars educated.”

Leopold kindergarten teacher Greg Reed said while the first day of school is an exciting day, it’s important to remember the value of public schools.

“I’m a big believer in public schools and they’re one of the great equalizers,” Reed said. “Public schools and libraries are what make people great, in my opinion, and I would love to see it supported and valued.”

Reed said MMSD has been hiring more teachers. In particular, Reed said the district has hired more permanent substitute teachers to help alleviate the shortage.

