MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at an area hospital in July of 2021.

Officers and detectives noted that they collected numerous pieces of evidence at the family’s home on the 3500 block of Home Avenue, in Madison.

Results from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Crime Lab found that the overdose was due to a combination of fentanyl and morphine.

The parents of the child face the charge of neglecting a child- exposure to controlled substances/drug abuse resulting in death, as party to a crime. Officials took both individuals to the Dane County Jail and referred the charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s office.

This is an open investigation, MPD added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.