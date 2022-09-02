Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential police impersonator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities are warning of a potential police impersonator after a woman was stopped by someone who she thought was a law enforcement official.

The woman was driving around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road, in Rock Township, when she was pulled over by someone who she thought was in law enforcement, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who was driving a dark colored truck or SUV with alternating red and blue lights on the upper front windshield, allowed the woman to leave after a short conversation.

Deputies first learned about the incident Friday through social media posts and then talked to the woman. The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office determined that the traffic stop was not initiated by anyone in law enforcement.

The woman described the man as being in his mid-30s, white, 6 feet tall, with brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black uniform short-sleeved shirt, black pants, a black baseball hat and a duty belt. The woman told officers that she was unsure what type of equipment was on the belt.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. The agency listed these numbers for people to speak with an on-duty patrol sergeant:

608-757-7919

608-757-7918

608-757-791

To remain anonymous, call Rock County Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636

