Split Weather This Holiday Weekend

Nice For Friday Football

Storm Chances Saturday

Sunshine Sunday and Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hard to believe the Labor Day holiday weekend is here, but it is! Fortunately, the weather doesn’t appear to be too bad. However, there will be some shower and storm chances to kick things off with improving weather for the back half of the weekend. Perfect to squeeze in those summertime activates one more time.

After a weak disturbance, this morning, brought some showers, a drier stretch of weather expected Friday evening into early Friday night. This should bring partly to mostly cloudy skies for those Friday night football games. Eventually clouds return and isolated showers will develop. Overnight lows expected into the lower 60s.

A broken line of showers and storms is expected to move through during the first half of our Saturday. There remains a little question on exact timing and if this line will impact everyone. It should push south with just an isolated shower chance by the evening hours. Highs will be cooler as the cold front moves through and into the lower 70s. Rain totals will be a tenth to quarter of an inch for most places with locally higher totals possible up to an inch in very isolated areas.

Storms move out Saturday night with decreasing clouds and lows back to the middle 50s. The rest of the Labor Day weekend is looking awesome with a mix of sun and clouds and warming temperatures through the 70s. The next chance of rain holds off until the end of next week!

