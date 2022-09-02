Suspect tried picking a fight before pulling a gun, Madison police say

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly trying to pick a fight with multiple people before pulling out a gun.

According to a Madison Police Department report, when officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Ave., near Windsor Park, they were told the 38-year-old man seemed to want to provoke a fight.

After the victims did not bite, he pulled out a gun and threatened to use it, the MPD report continued. The man never fired the gun, and no injuries were reported as result of the confrontation.

The suspect had already left the scene before officers arrived; however, they were able to find him at this home nearby. He was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct while armed and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm along with a probation and parole warrant.

A 29-year-old woman who was with the suspect at the time is accused of making threatening gestures and comments at the victim during the confrontation. She was cited for disorderly conduct and released, MPD noted.

