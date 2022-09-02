UW-Platteville celebrates grand opening of engineering building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building.

The $55 million Sesquicentennial Hall will join the current Busby Hall of Engineering to create a 200,000-square-foot state-of-the-art complex.

Officials said the new building will support interdisciplinary engineering and computer science.

“Sesquicentennial Hall will not only attract more students but most importantly provide hands-on learning experiences that will forever change the futures of our students and university,” Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said.

UW-Platteville added that the Huff Family Innovation sits at the center of the building. The Innovation Center will be one of the largest maker spaces in the Midwest.

