Wisconsin DHS to follow CDC guidance on new COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that they will follow the CDC’s recommended clinical guidance for the new COVID-19 boosters when the new guidance is released.

The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters will soon be available to eligible Wisconsinites to further protect against the virus, per CDC guidance.

The new boosters provide greater protection through using a combination of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant, according to DHS.

Partners on federal, state and local levels are using multiple channels to make the new COVID-19 boosters available as soon as possible. DHS anticipates shipments may begin arriving at pharmacies and clinics in a rolling manner over the next several weeks.

DHS said they will continue to keep Wisconsinites informed as they continue to receive guidance from the CDC.

