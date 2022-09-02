Wisconsin DHS to follow CDC guidance on new COVID-19 boosters

The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the fall. The new booster will be specifically tailored to target the Omicron variants that are dominant in the U.S. right now, known as BA.4 and BA.5.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that they will follow the CDC’s recommended clinical guidance for the new COVID-19 boosters when the new guidance is released.

The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters will soon be available to eligible Wisconsinites to further protect against the virus, per CDC guidance.

The new boosters provide greater protection through using a combination of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant, according to DHS.

Partners on federal, state and local levels are using multiple channels to make the new COVID-19 boosters available as soon as possible. DHS anticipates shipments may begin arriving at pharmacies and clinics in a rolling manner over the next several weeks.

DHS said they will continue to keep Wisconsinites informed as they continue to receive guidance from the CDC.

