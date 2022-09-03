DNR working to regrow Wisconsin monarch population: How you can help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are looking for volunteers to partner with them in the effort to regenerate a vital part of the midwestern ecosystem: pollinators.

DNR is especially asking that people in Wood, Portage, Adams, Juneau, Waushara, Marquette, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Jefferson and Washington counties collect milkweed seeds for harvest. These seeds should either come from volunteer’s properties or their neighbors (with permission).

The milkweed will be planted to help regrow the breeding ground for the eastern migratory population of monarch butterflies that has decreased by 80% in the last 20 years, officials said.

“We’re trying to plant local native seeds, including milkweed, in established and new prairies to help pollinators like monarchs and the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly,” DNR Conservation Biologist Tim Holme said.

Wisconsin is also home to the endangered rust patched bumble bee and 16 other at-risk pollinators.

“Collecting milkweed seeds is a great opportunity for the public to help sustain Wisconsin’s prairies and pollinators for generations to come,” Holme added.

According to DNR, the seeds collected from volunteers will be replanted as natural habitats for monarchs throughout several state natural areas in the Central Sands and Southern Kettle Moraine regions of Wisconsin as part of a regrowth initiative.

How to help:

Collect: DNR asks that you only harvest seeds in the before-listed counties. Officials say milkweed pods that are ready to be harvested will be brownish or gray-green and will likely have leaves that are dying or falling off. Volunteers should leave one pod for every ten collected behind to help regrowth. Contain: After collecting the seeds, volunteers should put them in dry, breathable places like a brown paper or feed bag. Bags should include the county, address/nearest road or latitude and longitude of the collection site. Deliver: Seed bags can go in the side door of the kiosk or in the designated tote at collection sits to protect them from weather. Volunteers should contact the designated DNR officials to let them know afterwards.

Collection drop-off sites will be open from Sept. 1 to 30:

Central Sands Region: Adams, Marathon, Marquette, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties Friendship Ranger Station, 532. N. Main St., Adams, WI Necedah Ranger Station, 400 Birch St., Necedah, WI DNR Wisconsin Rapids Service Center, 473 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, WI Plover DNR Ranger Station 2510 Maple Drive, Plover, WI Wisconsin Dells Ranger Station 1242 River Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI For questions, contact Tim Holme at Timothy.Holme@wisconsin.gov or 608-403-6243

Southern Kettle Moraine: Milwaukee, Jefferson, Walworth and Waukesha counties Havenwoods State Forest, 6141 N. Hopkins St., Milwaukee, WI Hausmann Nature Center at Lapham Peak, W328 W846 County Road C, Delafield, WI Kettle Moraine State Forest Southern Unit Headquarters, S91W39091 WI-59, Eagle, WI For questions, contact Emily Helm at Emily.Helm@wisconsin.gov or 262-470-0267



Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.