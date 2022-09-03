Edgewood tops Lake Mills in Friday Football Blitz Week 3

Friday Football Blitz
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Week 3 Scores
Click here to share your pics and video

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz brings on a match from two teams that started off the night undefeated- Lake Mills and Edgewood.

Friday marked being a third of the way through the regular season already. Coaches from both teams said that they were expecting a good match from their opponent.

“He’s got a very similar team as last year, he’s got a lot of athletes that are running around,” said Lake Mills Head Coach Tyler Huber. “They’re fast, explosive, physical. They got a quarterback that can sling it. I don’t think there’s one pass that he can’t make, he’s got a strong arm on him, he’s a big body.”

“It was one of our toughest games last year, you know in that week 2 game we played at our place,” said Edgewood Head Coach Jesse Norris. “They’ve got a talented bunch you know and they’ve got some guys that are returning that are going to be some major impact players for us. So we’re trying to manage the game there a little bit with those guys, trying to eliminate big plays. They’re a big play offense.”

Huber said that his team is leaning on the seniors to lead and make execute plays for the team. Norris said as they move into conference play, they’re happy with the progress of the team, but they’ve been untested so far.

Edgewood kept on with its undefeated record Friday night, beating Lake Mills 49-35 to keep a 3-0 record.

A look ahead on week 3 of Friday Football Blitz.

Madison Memorial and Janesville Parker were two more teams that both had an undefeated record going into Friday night.

The Spartans finished the 2021 season 5-5, but have started off the season on a hot streak. Last week, they had a dominate 35-7 win over Waukesha West.

On the other hand for Parker, their strength is in the run game, rushing for 382 yards and three touchdowns last week in their victory over Milton.

Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz follows Madison Memorial v. Janesville Parker.

Last week’s Game of the Week took NBC15 Sports to see Monroe High School as it hosted Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

What to expect for this week's game of the week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz sets off for week 2
Monroe High School defeats Mount Horeb/Barneveld in Week 2 of Friday Football Blitz
Week 1 of Friday Football Blitz is in the books.
Friday Football Blitz: Week one brings a week of firsts
Sun Prairie East and West football teams practicing before the 2022 season begins.
A rivalry emerges between Sun Prairie East/West football teams
Madison West names its new football coach