Edgewood tops Lake Mills in Friday Football Blitz Week 3

Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz brings on a match from two teams that started off the night undefeated- Lake Mills and Edgewood.

Friday marked being a third of the way through the regular season already. Coaches from both teams said that they were expecting a good match from their opponent.

“He’s got a very similar team as last year, he’s got a lot of athletes that are running around,” said Lake Mills Head Coach Tyler Huber. “They’re fast, explosive, physical. They got a quarterback that can sling it. I don’t think there’s one pass that he can’t make, he’s got a strong arm on him, he’s a big body.”

“It was one of our toughest games last year, you know in that week 2 game we played at our place,” said Edgewood Head Coach Jesse Norris. “They’ve got a talented bunch you know and they’ve got some guys that are returning that are going to be some major impact players for us. So we’re trying to manage the game there a little bit with those guys, trying to eliminate big plays. They’re a big play offense.”

Huber said that his team is leaning on the seniors to lead and make execute plays for the team. Norris said as they move into conference play, they’re happy with the progress of the team, but they’ve been untested so far.

Edgewood kept on with its undefeated record Friday night, beating Lake Mills 49-35 to keep a 3-0 record.

Madison Memorial and Janesville Parker were two more teams that both had an undefeated record going into Friday night.

The Spartans finished the 2021 season 5-5, but have started off the season on a hot streak. Last week, they had a dominate 35-7 win over Waukesha West.

On the other hand for Parker, their strength is in the run game, rushing for 382 yards and three touchdowns last week in their victory over Milton.

Last week’s Game of the Week took NBC15 Sports to see Monroe High School as it hosted Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

