Madison roller derby team looking for new home after planned rink demolition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Roller Derby is asking for support from the community while they find a new place to practice following the planned demolition of their own home base.

Formerly known as the Mad Rollin’ Dolls, Madison Roller Derby said they have used Fast Forward Roller Rink on Verona Rd. for 18 years. The rink is set to be demolished and replaced by housing following a vote last Monday by the City of Madison Plan Commission.

“Losing Fast Forward will mean losing the capacity to serve our members and make it virtually impossible to train and skate safely,” Executive Director Wendy Wilbur said.

The derby said their organization, which is completely volunteer run, is a safe space in the community for inclusivity in learning how to skate, play roller derby and to build leadership skills. Wilbur said losing this space would greatly affect the team dynamic.

“Without this space, we will not be able to host public games in the area, hold our spring tournament, Udder Chaos, or host other nationally sanctioned events as we previously have in 2008 and 2016. Not only will this negatively impact our travel teams, The Dairyland Dolls and Team Unicorn, but we would also be unable to restart our Junior Derby Program which has been on hold since 2020,” Wilbur added.

Organization officials said they need help building momentum to find a new space for the derby to practice. They said anything from donations to assistance finding a space to rent would be helpful in their efforts to keep the derby alive.

Madison Roller Derby is not the only organization that will be affected by the closing, an employee said the end is sad for the community.

“Losing this is going to hit a lot of people hard,” said the rink’s operations manager Justin Alling. “The closest skating rink the last 15 years has been Monroe and Watertown.”

Fast Forward is also home to Madison’s all-gender roller derby league, Wisconsin United Roller Derby, as well as roller hockey and provides a space for youth activities and birthday parties.

Madison Roller Derby asks that those interested in helping visit madisonrollerderby.org/home for more information or reach out directly at executivedirector@madisonrollerderby.org

