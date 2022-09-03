Photo contest: Choose your favorite officer, humane society animal duo

Janesville Firefighter/Paramedic Cassidy & Benny
Janesville Firefighter/Paramedic Cassidy & Benny(HSSW)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is looking for the most “pawfect” picture of the calendar year, and it is asking for the communities help to pick it!

The Rescuers for Recues fundraiser, hosted by HSSW and the City of Janesville, includes a photo contest that will feature law enforcement and their furry companions.

Janesville Officer Thiering & Carl Fredricksen
Janesville Officer Thiering & Carl Fredricksen(HSSW)

Members of Janesville Police Department, Fire Department, EMT and SWAT teams each posed with different adorable, adoptable animals from the shelter and contest officials said the 12 photos with the most votes will go in a calendar that anyone can buy later this year.

The animals that the officials pose with may not have law enforcement training, but they are all available to be adopted.

The polls will be open from Thursday until the end of Sept. 30. Participants can cast unlimited votes, but each vote will cost $1, HSSW said. The funds raised from the project will help fill in the $35,000 budget gap for the City of Janesville, but officials said the quality of care for the shelter animals would not change either way.

Janesville Officer Stanley & Sarah Brightman
Janesville Officer Stanley & Sarah Brightman(HSSW)

You can go to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website to cast your votes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

Latest News

UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike
UW-Madison
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options
Badger Game Day: What you need to know before heading out
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options