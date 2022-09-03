Photo contest: Choose your favorite officer, humane society animal duo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is looking for the most “pawfect” picture of the calendar year, and it is asking for the communities help to pick it!

The Rescuers for Recues fundraiser, hosted by HSSW and the City of Janesville, includes a photo contest that will feature law enforcement and their furry companions.

Janesville Officer Thiering & Carl Fredricksen (HSSW)

Members of Janesville Police Department, Fire Department, EMT and SWAT teams each posed with different adorable, adoptable animals from the shelter and contest officials said the 12 photos with the most votes will go in a calendar that anyone can buy later this year.

The animals that the officials pose with may not have law enforcement training, but they are all available to be adopted.

The polls will be open from Thursday until the end of Sept. 30. Participants can cast unlimited votes, but each vote will cost $1, HSSW said. The funds raised from the project will help fill in the $35,000 budget gap for the City of Janesville, but officials said the quality of care for the shelter animals would not change either way.

Janesville Officer Stanley & Sarah Brightman (HSSW)

You can go to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website to cast your votes.

