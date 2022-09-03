Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said.

Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.

Dane County and Wisconsin State Patrol chased after the vehicle and the driver was finally stopped on US Highway 18 near Millpond Road in Dane County.

The driver, a 39-year-old Racine man, was arrested by officials and taken to the Iowa County Jail. Officials say he is facing charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, operate without valid license- 2 offense, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

