Rain possible for tonight’s game!

Heading to the game tonight? You'll probably want the rain jacket.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • A few showers and rumbles early this morning
  • Showers redevelop this afternoon
  • Drying out for the rest of the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The unofficial end to the summer is here and unfortunately we’re starting it off with a bit of rain. That’s not the best for your Saturday plans, but today won’t be a complete washout! An initial round of showers is moving through early this morning with a few isolated storms embedded. We’ll likely see some spotty redevelopment later this afternoon.

The good news is that our rain chances will be decreasing through the evening hours, but a few showers can’t be ruled out for the Badger game tonight. If you’re planning on going to Badger Bash as Union South this afternoon, or any other tailgate, I would suggest bringing a rain jacket. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep the rain gear handy if you’re headed to the game, though hopefully, you won’t need it as showers will become more isolated!

The rest of the weekend is looking nice! The cold front that brings us showers today will lower our humidity and our temperatures. Highs will likely remain in the low 70s tomorrow, back to the mid and upper 70s by Monday. Next week is looking pleasant, with a few summery 80° days later in the week.

