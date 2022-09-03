Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison.

Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring her family-owned winery’s products to Capitol Square.

“We have so many people that are excited about this,” Roessler said. “It doesn’t happen that you start a business, harvest grapes, you make your own wine, they turn out and then Madison wants you to be a part of it.”

Roessler attended college in Madison and said the two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Coulee Region was worth it. She said Elmaro will serve their local wine at Taste of Madison for the next three years.

The event runs Saturday 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.