UW-Madison 2022 Homecoming events announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may seem like the school year has just started, but we are only 44 days away from Homecoming, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is inviting everyone to their party.

It’s the 112th year of this Madison celebration, and the week-long Homecoming is full of activities that include long-standing traditions like the parade downtown, and others.

Here is a list of the free events that are happening throughout Homecoming week in October:

● Coloring page contest, now through Oct. 3

● Cocoa with Hoco, Oct. 17

● Trivia Night, Oct. 17

● Blood drive, Oct. 18-20

● Community mural, Oct. 18-20

● Badger Games featuring cornhole and spikeball, Oct. 19

● Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show featuring stepping, strolling and saluting by the Multicultural Greek Council and the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Oct. 21

● Homecoming Parade, Oct. 21

● Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally featuring live music, Bucky appearance and more, Oct. 21

● Badger Bash: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Oct. 22

● Divine Nine Plaza Kickback, Oct. 22

● Medallion Hunt: a daily scavenger hunt with prizes, Oct. 17-22

Those who want to stay up-to-date with these activities and other events as Homecoming gets closer can do so here.

According to the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee, more activities will be added to the calendar. All currently planned events shown above are free and open to the public.

As for the parade, it’ll feature many long-time favorites, such as Bucky Badger, the UW Spirit Squad, the Bucky Wagon, and the University of Wisconsin Marching Band.

The parade will begin on Langdon Street at 6 p.m., and head to Wisconsin Avenue between Langdon Street and Gilman Street, walk along Gilman Street to State Street and then travel to Lake Street, ending at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending Homecoming can visit wiscohoco.com for official UW‒Madison Homecoming celebration information.

