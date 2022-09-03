WisDOT: Flex Lane will not be open for Saturday Badger game vs Illinois State

It could be open for future games though.
Flex Lane opening day set for Wednesday
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the season opener of Badger football this Saturday, it is sure to be a busy weekend on the roads in Madison.

Even so, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the Flex Lane on U.S. 12/18 will remained closed this weekend.

DOT said they would be opening the Flex Lane on select weekends this season when the traffic is busiest, but that they would announce ahead of future games when the Flex Lane will be open.

The DOT also said that it would monitor to see if additional times are needed for Badger game days.

The Flex Lane opened in July, adding another lane to be open during when the DOT designated as peak traffic times.

