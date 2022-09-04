18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man involved in a pedestrian vs. train accident.

Police say the incident happened near Pioneer Dr. around 2:13 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with any information regarding the case, is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

