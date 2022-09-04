18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man involved in a pedestrian vs. train accident.

Police say the incident happened near Pioneer Dr. around 2:13 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with any information regarding the case, is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?

Latest News

Man shot on Madison’s south side
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched...
Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime
The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched...
Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during...
Gallen ties scoreless start record as Arizona stops Brewers