Charlie Berens launches card game on Kickstarter with fellow Wisconsinite

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Geez Louise. Comedian Charlie Berens, best knowns for “Manitowoc Minute” is launching a card game he created with fellow Wisconsinite Dane Schaefer.

Berens has created a Kickstarter campaign in order to be able to produce “Card Sale.” The game originally had a goal to raise $11,700 by the end of September.

However, they’ve already raised over $14,000. In an update on the campaign, Berens said he was “fully blown away by the support... Fully funded in 48 hours!”

According to Schaefer, the game is a mix of the “comical mashup of ‘Shark Tank’ and a highly competitive yard sale.”

“There’s always those people (and you know who you are) who are trying to make some piece of junk more appealing by saying it’s ‘antique’ or ‘upcycled’ or ‘might be worth a lot of money some day.’ We had fun coming up with the different things people could say about their respective pieces of junk, and that was the inspiration for the game,” Berens said.

In their Kickstarter, they claim the game is an investment in sharpening up those BS-Skills. No one will win due to them having the funniest card - it’ll all depend on their own jokes, arguments and collaborations with other players in the game.

