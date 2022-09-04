Janesville Police looking for public’s help identifying alleged vandalism suspect

(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police and Fire Department are asking for the public’s help in looking for suspect in an alleged vandalism investigation that occurred at a parking ramp on Aug. 18.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the female was at a parking ramp at 13 N. Parker Drive in the late afternoon, where she was allegedly caught on video spraying a fire extinguisher several times, including twice at a camera that provided images of the suspect.

Janesville Vandalism Suspect
Janesville Vandalism Suspect(Janesville Police Department)

She was accompanied by 5 juveniles, police estimated.

Janesville Police said fire extinguishers are required by building code and are only supposed to be used by the public in care of an emergency.

They ask if anyone has information about this incident, to contact that Janesville Police at 608-755-3100, or to contact the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on a smartphone using the P3 app.

