Madison East Side home fire causes nearly $125,000 in damages

(Greg Frank)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that left a home on the east side of Madison with about $125,000 in damages.

Firefighters say the responded to the area shortly before 7, when a neighbor had called after noticing the smell of smoke and the faint noise of the fire alarm coming from the home.

When they arrived at the 900 block of Tony Drive, the crew was able to put out the fire. The origin of the blaze was determined to have started in a bedroom on the lower level of the home.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

