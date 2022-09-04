Madison’s LaborFest to hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Anyone six months and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Sept. 5 at the...
Anyone six months and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Madison Labor Temple Grounds.(sus.edu)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents can get a free COVID-19 vaccine while celebrating Labor Day at LaborFest.

Anyone six months and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Madison Labor Temple Grounds.

The vaccine clinic will be open on the LaborFest grounds from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Walk-in appointments are welcome, and no insurance or ID is necessary to receive the vaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must be present for any minors wanting to receive a vaccine.

All Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the clinic.

The LaborFest grounds are located at 1602 S. Park Street in Madison. More information on the LaborFest vaccine clinic can be found here.

