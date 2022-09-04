Nice Through Labor Day

Warming Temperatures
Rain Moves Out
Rain Moves Out(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sprinkles Possible Tonight
  • Decreasing Clouds Sunday
  • Beautiful Monday Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front is moving through the area and will bring an end to our shower and storm chances. Look for mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog as we head into tonight. Overnight lows into the lower 50s.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks better with decreasing clouds Sunday and highs into the lower and middle 70s. Mostly clear skies Sunday night with lows back to the 50s. Mostly sunny skies with highs close to 80 on Labor Day.

The summer-like temperatures continue into the middle of the week with highs remaining into the 80s. A chance of showers will sneak back in for the second half and end of the week.

