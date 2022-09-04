Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience.

The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage.

UW Athletics senior associate athletic director for external relations Justin Doherty helped plan, design and see the project through.

“To be here tonight and to have it, you just feel pride,” Doherty said. “The team is winning, it’s a great night at Camp Randall, it’s one of those picture perfect nights that we just love here.”

UW Madison alumni, parent and season ticket holder Ken Juengwirth pays $500 per seat and a separate fee through a four year donation to the college.

“You have a comfortable seat, overall experience is really nice, great opportunity to meet other fans because it’s a little more intimate than sitting in the regular bowl,” Juengwirth said. “And then if the weather is ever bad you can come up into the club and be protected.”

Doherty said the biggest reward is seeing fans enjoy the experience.

